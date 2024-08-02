Are the Hardy Boyz headed back to WWE?

According to PW Insider, Matt and Jeff Hardy met with WWE officials earlier today in Cleveland ahead of the company’s SummerSlam premium live event tomorrow. The report does not specify what was discussed, but some content was filmed for the legendary tag team that will be rolled out on WWE’s digital media. Matt and Jeff have been working for TNA since their AEW departures and are scheduled for this weekend’s TNA tapings.

UPDATE: Fightful Select adds that the content that the Hardys filmed were for future documentaries and other features. WWE sources told the publication that there isn’t too much to read into it, but that an eventual appearance by the brothers wouldn’t be out of the question. They are currently working in TNA without contracts.

The Hardys last run with WWE started in 2017 when they made a shocking return at WrestleMania 33. Matt Hardy signed with AEW in 2020 and debuted on the same night as Brodie Lee, which was the very first Dynamite without fans due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Jeff joined AEW in 2022. Despite some good matches, Jeff’s run saw him sidelined due to injuries and/or personal issues arising.

Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on their potential WWE return.