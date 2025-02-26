On this week’s episode of WWE NXT, The Hardy Boyz competed in a WWE ring for the first time in six years.

In a “Digital Exclusive” following the show, the reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions commented on what it was like to return.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

Matt Hardy on their return to WWE TV: “It feels incredible. It’s extremely flattering. We returned home. We’re back at our birthplace. WWE will always be our home, it will always be our birthplace. Without WWE, we wouldn’t be who we are, and we are blessed to have had this 33-year-long career. Coming back at NXT, making our debut, wrestling on live television, it was an absolute honor, an absolute blast. Thank you for having us.”

Jeff Hardy on their return: “Amen. Yeah, this is very surreal. It’s good to be back. It’s where it all began. Maybe it’ll all end here. But for right now, we’re Total Nonstop Action, baby, mixing it up with NXT in the WWE, it don’t get much better.”

Matt Hardy on defending their titles against Fraxiom at NXT Roadblock: “I gotta tell you, these guys are great. I’m gonna give them their due, they are great. They’ve been on our radar for a while now. We do all that we can to keep our fingers on the pulse of pro wrestling, and we want to have that title of being the greatest tag team of all time. That is important to us. We want to cement our legacy as one of the best ever. But I’m telling you, Fraxiom is in the conversation, and I know we’re in for a hell of a fight whenever we get to New York City. But we are the most fightingest champions you are ever going to see because we are all about hope and faith, and fear is only a four-letter word to The Hardys. We are not afraid.”

Ricky Saints and Je’Von Evans defeated Ethan Page and Wes Lee in the main event of this week’s episode of WWE NXT, which marked Saints’ first match ever in WWE.

In a “Digital Exclusive” following the show, the former Ricky Starks in AEW commented on his WWE NXT debut.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On his NXT in-ring debut: “Wild, absolutely wild. My story isn’t that not-told, as they say. It’s pretty well known at this point, and I think I overcame a lot of things just to make it in this moment. My first time that I came here, I didn’t know what I was gonna expect. The second time I showed up at NXT, didn’t know what to expect. But this time was different. I knew what was gonna happen. Old Ricky never died. While I thought I put him to bed, guess what? He woke up on his own two feet, and he was ready to go, energized, charged up, like 100% iPhone. You know what I’m saying? If there was ever any doubt about me, tonight proved otherwise. If you have been sleeping on me for the past 14 years, we might as well call you a Tempur-Pedic. One thing’s for certain, I always show up and show out. I deliver every time. I thought tonight was probably more appropriate for where I’m at in my life. I am an emotional man, I’m not afraid to admit that. But tonight felt like a fever dream that I don’t wish to ever wake up from.”

On his goals going forward: “There’s some other things that I actually wanted to tell you, one being the goals that I set the day that I signed my name on that dotted line, and I said that I was gonna be the man of NXT, that I was gonna headline every NXT PLE. If this wasn’t a start, I don’t know what was. I am very honored to be here standing with you, I’m very honored to be standing in front of this camera, in front of NXT. I don’t think that I ever envisioned my life ending up this way, but damn, at least I can freaking say that I made it through. I made it through. I stood there with my head held high and my chest puffed out because I knew what I wanted, and I knew who I was, and that will never change. There will be no man or woman that makes me forget that. Tonight was a love letter to all the people that rode for me, and most importantly, tonight was a reminder to the old Ricky and more of a letter of what’s to come to the new Ricky and the future Ricky. I think you’ll like that guy too.”