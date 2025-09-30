The following press release was issued this week:

WWE LEGENDS THE HARDY BOYZ ANNOUNCE HISTORIC NYC LIVE SHOW SET FOR NOV. 22

Limited interview opportunities with Matt & Jeff Hardy are available ahead of the event

New York City – Pro wrestling and sports-entertainment fans in the tri-state area are in for a can’t-miss experience as WWE legends Matt and Jeff Hardy, the trailblazing Hardy Boyz, bring “The Hardy Party” to the iconic Connolly’s in Times Square on Saturday, Nov. 22. Doors open at 11:00 a.m.

The event kicks off with a live stage show edition of the acclaimed podcast The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, featuring Matt Hardy and Sports Illustrated’s Jon Alba, followed by a special live acoustic concert by Jeff Hardy. It’s a rare and intimate afternoon that blends wrestling stories chronicling four decades of history, music, and fan interaction like never before. It will be the first time they run the show in New York City.

“My brother and I are excited to bring the Hardy Party to the Big Apple, New York City,” Matt Hardy said. “NYC carries so much tradition with the Hardys, and we cannot wait to share stories that many fans have never heard before. We’re looking forward to having the biggest Hardy Party of all time on Nov. 22!”

In this particular live show, Matt and Jon will discuss the 25th anniversary of the legendary inaugural tag team tables match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2000 pay-per-view between The Hardy Boyz and The Dudley Boyz at Madison Square Garden, a bout many consider to be one of the most influential in pro wrestling history. Jeff will then perform a series of original songs and covers that have helped shape his personal and professional journey, one that has seen him soar past addiction en route to becoming a pop culture legend.

“I am honored to get a chance to tell Matt and Jeff’s stories every week,” said event host Jon Alba, who is also an Emmy Award-winning anchor and contributor on SNY, TV home of the New York Mets. “The Hardy Boyz are legendary figures in the wrestling world, and to this day, one of the most popular acts in all of entertainment. This is an extremely unique opportunity to meet the greatest tag team in wrestling history in a unique environment, hear some great stories, music, and enjoy some food and drinks in the process.”

TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW:

VIP MEET, GREET, & DELETE – $250

Includes: Meet & Greet with Matt and Jeff Hardy, personal photo, one signed item of your choosing, and priority seating for both shows.

General Admission – $50

Includes full access to both the Matt Hardy podcast taping and the Jeff Hardy concert.

WHERE TO GET TICKETS:

Online: HardyBoyzLive.com

Event Date: Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025

Doors Open: 11:00 a.m. ET, event from approximately Noon to 2 p.m., VIP signing after the show.

Location: Connolly’s Restaurant & Pub, 121 W 45th St, New York, NY 10036

Food and drinks are available for purchase throughout the event.

“The Hardy Party” has quickly become one of pro wrestling’s premiere live shows, with The Hardy Boyz taking the event on the road across the country. Over the last year, the duo has put on sold-out live events in Boston, Indianapolis, New Jersey, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Raleigh, and now takes the biggest party of the year to the heart of New York City.

Fans are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets early, as seating is extremely limited, and demand is expected to be high.