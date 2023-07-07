The Hardy Boyz (Matt & Jeff) are set to make their return to one of the most popular indies in the U.S.

The former multi-time tag team champions will be appearing at MCW Pro Wrestling’s Fan Jam event on July 23rd from the RJ Meyer Arena in Joppa, Maryland. Admission is entirely free and there will be a ton of activities for fans to partake in including a meet and greet with the Hardyz. The AEW stars won’t be the only big names in attendance as Lio Rush, Roderick Strong, Renee Paquette, Eric Bischoff, the Headbangers, and former Knockouts Champion Mickie James will also be present.

♨️THE HARDY BOYZ RETURN TO MCW♨️ Join us on Sunday July 23rd at The RJ Meyer Arena in Joppa, #Maryland for the FIRST EVER #MCWFanJam ‼️ Admission is absolutely #FREE and there will be activities to participate in as well as Meet & Greet opportunities with The Hardy’s,… pic.twitter.com/sKBVNJWqc9 — MCW Pro Wrestling (@MCWWrestling) June 30, 2023

While Matt and Jeff will be together at the MCW event they are not teaming in AEW due to the Blind Eliminator tag team tournament. Instead, Matt Hardy is teaming with Jeff Jarrett and will be competing alongside Double-J at tomorrow’s 100th episode of AEW Rampage.