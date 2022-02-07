MCW Pro Wrestling is set to welcome The Hardy Boyz as the promotion announced that Matt & Jeff Hardy will be appearing at its “Spring Fever” show on Sunday, May 15 in Millersville, Maryland. The Hardy Boyz will also be at Baltimore Celebfest 4.

The promotion announced the news on Facebook:

“Breaking News!!! IPO Sports Marketing teams up with MCW Pro Wrestling again on Sunday May 15th to present #BaltimoreCelebfest4 and #MCWSpringFever at the Benfield Sportscenter in Millersville, MD. Already signed to appear at Celebfest and also to compete at Spring Fever is Matt & Jeff Hardy. Tickets will go onsale online on Wednesday at 10am and during intermission of tonight’s show.”

The legendary tag team will be making their return to tag team action on March 12 in Webster, Massachusetts for Big Time Wrestling.

Matt has been working for AEW since 2020 while Jeff was released by WWE in December and awaiting his non-compete to expire with the expectation that he will be going to AEW.