Two big matches have been announced for the upcoming TNA iMPACT On AXS TV taping.

On Wednesday, TNA Wrestling confirmed the addition of two new matches for their upcoming set of television tapings at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29.

Added to the lineups for the back-to-back nights of tapings for the weekly two-hour TNA on AXS prime time program is The Hardy Boyz duo of Jeff Hardy and “BROKEN” Matt Hardy, accompanied by Rebecca Hardy, taking on The System duo of Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards, with Alisha Edwards.

That match will take place on the 6/29 taping. The night prior, Matt Hardy will team up with his wife, Rebecca Hardy, for a mixed tag-team showdown against The System duo of Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards.

Make sure to check back here on 6/28 and 6/29 for complete TNA iMPACT On AXS TV spoilers from Philadelphia, PA.

Don't miss out on exclusive meet & greets with your favorite TNA stars at 2300 Arena in Philly! June 28: Mustafa Ali, Jordynne Grace, Mike Santana, Joe Hendry

June 29: Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Alisha Edwards, Masha Slamovich ️ Tickets on sale now at https://t.co/0NG8pA0Mhp! pic.twitter.com/PtB4mIRdqv — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 26, 2024

*THIS WEEKEND* On the corner of Swanson and Ritner.@ThisIsTNA brings #TNAiMPACT to the legendary 2300 in Philly! June 28th + June 29th pic.twitter.com/WNZI583kNo — Death Machine (@TheSamiCallihan) June 26, 2024