The lineup for next week’s episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV is starting to take shape.

During the TNA iMPACT 20th Anniversary show on Thursday night, TNA Wrestling has announced four matches and a special segment for the Thursday, June 13, 2024 episode of the weekly two-hour show.

Scheduled for what will be the post-TNA Against All Odds 2024 episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV on 6/13 is The System visiting The Hardy Compound, Mike Santana vs. Zachary Wentz, Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth vs. Ace Austin & Chris Bey, Masha Slamovich vs. Marti Belle, as well as Dani Luna vs. Tasha Steelz.

Make sure to check back here every Thursday for complete TNA iMPACT On AXS TV results.