Matt Hardy and Reby Hardy are expecting their fourth child.

As seen in the Twitter video below, The Hardys revealed this evening that they are expecting their fourth child together. This will be their first daughter.

Matt tweeted, “#TeamBoy is SO stacked in House Hardy, we decided to add a new member to #TeamGirl!”

Matt and Reby welcomed their first son, Maxel, in June 2015, then their second son in June 2017, Wolfgang Xander. Their third son, Bartholomew Kit, was born in December 2019.

You can see the full tweet from Matt below:

#TeamBoy is SO stacked in House Hardy, we decided to add a new member to #TeamGirl! pic.twitter.com/pNxka9zoP0 — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 8, 2021

