This week’s edition of the hit AEW-affiliated Youtube series, “Being The Elite,” is now online. The description reads, “Kyle is introduced to the new philosophy. Matt & Jeff Hardy continue to try to bring aggression out of the Young Bucks. Brandon is booked on Dark Elevation as a result of marking out.”

AEW manager Smart Mark Sterling took to Twitter and released a lawsuit advertisement against top superstar Wardlow, who attacked Sterling, as well as a number of security guards, on last week’s AEW Dynamite. See the video below.