This week’s edition of the hit AEW-affiliated Youtube series, “Being The Elite,” is now online. The description reads, “Kyle is introduced to the new philosophy. Matt & Jeff Hardy continue to try to bring aggression out of the Young Bucks. Brandon is booked on Dark Elevation as a result of marking out.”
AEW manager Smart Mark Sterling took to Twitter and released a lawsuit advertisement against top superstar Wardlow, who attacked Sterling, as well as a number of security guards, on last week’s AEW Dynamite. See the video below.
ATTENTION! All injured black shirt security guards!
The @RealWardlow No-Physicality Settlement could result in a WIDE range of payouts to people in your field.#StopTheRage CALL NOW!@AEW @The_MJF #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage (You only pay if we lose!) pic.twitter.com/CY1lS8U6A8
— Smart Mark Sterling, Esq. (@MarkSterlingEsq) May 16, 2022