A big match announcement was made on Tuesday for the next TNA Wrestling pay-per-view event.

Earlier this evening, TNA announced via their official website and various social media channels that The Hardys & Ace Austin will join forces to take on the three-man team of The Rascalz & KUSHIDA at TNA Turning Point 2024.

From TNAWrestling.com:

All-Star 6-Man Tag Team Showdown Set for Turning Point LIVE November 29 on TNA+ Six athletes will give new meaning to the words Total Nonstop Action when TNA Wrestling presents Turning Point streaming LIVE November 29 on TNA+! Just added to the card is an all-star six-man tag team showdown as TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys join forces with Ace Austin to battle The Rascalz and their partner, KUSHIDA. Everyone wants a shot at The Hardys after they became the new TNA World Tag Team Champions in Bound For Glory’s Full Metal Mayhem. This includes The Rascalz, who have recently refocused their attention on competing as a duo. Add Ace Austin and KUSHIDA to the mix for what will surely be a breathtaking encounter. Two teams will walk in, but only one can leave with the all-important victory at Turning Point!



On Friday, November 29 at a special start time of 7pm ET, TNA Wrestling heads to the annual WrestleCade fan convention at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, NC for Turning Point, streaming LIVE on TNA+! Tickets are on-sale now at WrestleCade.com.

Also scheduled for TNA Turning Point 2024 thus far is Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Eddie Edwards for the TNA World Championship, Masha Slamovich (c) or Alisha Edwards vs. Jordynne Grace for the TNA Knockouts Championship, as well as PCO vs. John Skyler vs. Joe Hendry vs. Eric Young vs. Brian Myers vs. Hammerstone in the annual Thanksgiving Turkey Bowl match.

TNA Turning Point 2024 is scheduled to take place as part of WrestleCade 2024 on Friday, November 29 from Winston-Salem, North Carolina.