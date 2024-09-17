The Hardys are coming to South Carolina.

Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy have been announced for the upcoming back-to-back TNA iMPACT television taping in Spartanburg, S.C. on September 27 and September 28 at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium.

Featured below is the press release thagt was released today with all of the details.

TNA Wrestling Returns To Spartanburg, S.C. For Two LIVE Pro Wrestling Shows, September 27-28 At Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium Wrestling Legends Jeff & Matt Hardy Will Be In Spartanburg on Tuesday & Wednesday, September 24-25 To Preview The TNA Shows



TNA Wrestling makes its long-awaited return to Spartanburg, S.C. for back-to-back nights of high-energy pro wrestling on Friday & Saturday, September 27-28, at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium.



The upcoming TNA shows in Spartanburg mark the company’s first event at the former Jim Crockett Promotions stop since 2012 when a live event then featured Jeff Hardy vs. Austin Aries and James Storm vs. Bobby Roode.



Both Spartanburg shows will be taped for TNA’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT!, which airs every Thursday at 8 p.m. EST on AXS TV in the U.S. and Fight Network in Canada.



The Hardys – brothers Jeff and Matt Hardy – will be in Spartanburg on Tuesday & Wednesday, September 24-25, to talk with the media about the Spartanburg shows and make appearances around the Carolinas.



All the TNA stars will be in Spartanburg, including Nic Nemeth, Jordynne Grace, Joe Hendry, Eric Young, Ash By Elegance and Moose. Also scheduled to appear at the Spartanburg shows: Mike Santana, AJ Francis, Josh Alexander, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, Frankie Kazarian, ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey), Jake Something, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, PCO, Xia Brookside and many more.



THE HARDYS

Brothers Jeff & Matt Hardy have been wrestling professionally since 1993, holding countless championships over the decades. In fact, WWE named The Hardys as one of the greatest tag teams in WWE history. Jeff and Matt are the only team to have held the WWE/World, WCW, TNA, ROH, Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Revolutionary and fearless, Jeff and Matt are known for their energetic, high-risk attitude and approach to pro wrestling. In 2003, Jeff & Matt co-wrote an autobiographical book of memoirs; their book was a New York Times best-seller.



JEFF HARDY

Jeff has long had a passion and participated in motocross, as well as artistic endeavors such as music and painting. Jeff made his TNA debut in 2004 in a match against A.J. Styles for the TNA X Division Championship. He has been the TNA World Champion three times for a combined 249 days.



MATT HARDY

Matt Hardy’s eccentric “Broken” gimmick made its debut in 2016 and has long been praised, winning multiple Best Gimmick awards. Matt made his TNA debut in 2011 in a match against Rob Van Dam. Matt is a two-time former TNA World Champion. He played baseball and football while growing up and attended Union Pines High School in North Carolina.



About TNA Wrestling:

