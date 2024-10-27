The Hardys took things to the extreme — one final time.

In what was billed as potentially their last-ever Full Metal Mayhem / TLC match, the iconic brother duo of Matt and Jeff Hardy sent the Detroit, Michigan crowd home happy on Saturday night.

The pro wrestling legends defeated ABC and The System in the third of three matches billed as the triple main event of TNA Bound For Glory 2024 on October 26 at Wayne State Fieldhouse.

The match featured exclusive Hardy art-designed tables, ladders, chairs and the ring itself. In the end, The Hardys both climbed the ladder under the belts in the middle of the ring to pull the titles down for the win.

TNA Bound For Glory 2024 went off the air with The Hardys celebrating their big title win in the crowd. After the show went off the air, The Hardys cut a post-show promo noting “we don’t plan on stopping any time soon. The Hardy train is going full steam ahead!”