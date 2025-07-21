New tag team champions were crowned in one of the wildest matches of the night at TNA Slammiversary.

The TNA Tag-Team Championships were on the line in a four-way ladder match, with The Nemeths defending against The Hardys, The Rascalz, and First Class inside UBS Arena in Long Island.

The action got underway with chaos right out of the gate, as ladders were introduced within the first minute and all four teams wasted no time turning up the intensity. Myron Reed, filling in for Trey Miguel as part of The Rascalz alongside Zachary Wentz, delivered some wild high-risk offense, as did the champions, Ryan and Nic Nemeth.

At one point, Ryan Nemeth got in the face of former MLB All-Star Johnny Damon at ringside, prompting Damon to shove him away before Nic stepped in to calm things down.

The chaos continued with AJ Francis of First Class landing a moonsault off a ladder onto a pile of bodies in the ring. Moments later, Francis and KC Navarro both took a nasty spill when a ladder they were climbing was pushed over, sending them crashing through a set of ladder bridges near the entrance ramp. Francis’ legs tangled awkwardly in the rungs on the way down in a particularly brutal-looking landing.

The Hardys turned up the heat late in the match. They set Navarro on a ladder bridge near the commentary desk and Jeff Hardy followed with a Swanton Bomb. The ladder didn’t break on impact, causing Jeff to land hard and arch in pain—but he wasn’t done yet.

In a dramatic final sequence, Jeff called for something from the entrance area—and a rope-style ladder descended from the ceiling. Ryan Nemeth tried to climb it, but was blasted by Matt Hardy with a chair. Nic Nemeth followed, but Jeff stopped him, then climbed the rope ladder himself to retrieve the titles.

With that, The Hardys became the new TNA Tag-Team Champions.

Following the match, Bully Ray came to the ring and challenged The Hardys to “one more great tag-team match” against Team 3D at TNA Bound For Glory in October in Loweell, Mass.

