The Hardys duo of Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy are gearing up for a big career milestone.

And TNA Wrestling is helping them celebrate it in style.

The company announced this week that they will be giving The Hardys control of the October 15 episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC, which will be taped on October 13 in Dothan, Alabama, to honor their 35-year pro wrestling anniversary.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

Celebrating Jeff & Matt Hardy

The Hardys Put In Complete Control Of TNA Wrestling Live Event In Dothan, Alabama On Tuesday, October 13, As The Tag Team Stars Begin Their 35th Year In Pro Wrestling

Tickets are on sale NOW for this very special show at the Dothan Civic Center to celebrate The Hardys’ 35th year, including a Hardy Look-Alike Contest, to air Thursday, October 15 on AMC

TNA Wrestling announced a very special night at the Dothan Civic Center on Tuesday, October 13, to mark the start of the 35th year of Jeff and Matt Hardy as professional wrestlers.

The wrestling legends, aka, The GOATs, have been given full creative control of that night’s show, which will air October 15, as Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC, per TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella.

Every element of the October 13th show in Dothan will be orchestrated from the minds of Jeff & Matt. They are the matchmakers, will set the surprises and match stipulations, and of course play a huge role themselves in-ring during the evening. The October 13th TNA show in Dothan will air Thursday, October 15 on AMC.

To celebrate this special anniversary night, every fan in attendance is encouraged to dress like Jeff or Matt from any era of their historic careers. The two best-dressed fans – one as Matt, one as Jeff – will be crowned the winners and be the first in line for the post-show meet and greet with the real Hardys. A special commemorative photo – of The Hardys and The Hardy Look-Alikes – will be taken and featured on TNA’s social media outlets and the TNA website.

Special Hardy merchandise will be available exclusively at the Dothan shows to honor the Hardys’ 35th year.

The Hardys have held countless championships during their illustrious careers, which began on October 15, 1992, in North Carolina. They are recognised by fans, peers and media as the greatest tag team in professional wrestling history and are the only duo to have held the WWE/World, WCW, TNA, ROH, Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

TNA will be hosting live events at the Dothan Civic Center on back-to-back nights – Tuesday & Wednesday, October 13–14 – to be broadcast as episodes of Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC and AMC+ in the U.S., Sportsnet 360 in Canada and TNA+ worldwide.

This is TNA’s first live events in Dothan, Alabama in more than a decade and the first-ever TNA television tapings there.

Tickets for TNA Wrestling in Dothan:

Tuesday, October 13: https://www.tixr.com/groups/dcc/events/tna-impact-on-amc-tuesday-show-201489

Wednesday, October 14: https://www.tixr.com/groups/dcc/events/tna-impact-on-amc-wednesday-show-203602

Both nights in Dothan will include post-show Meet & Greets, giving fans direct access to the TNA stars for autographs, photos and one-on-one moments, including Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, Nic Nemeth, Leon Slater, Mustafa Ali, Xia Brookside, Elayna Black and more.

Other TNA stars confirmed to appear in Dothan include Cedric Alexander, Moose, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, KC Navarro, Joe Alonzo, Fabian Aichner, Avery Styles, Ricky Sosa, Elijah, Frankie Kazarian, Mila Moore, Harley Hudson and Zoey Serrano, among others.

About TNA Wrestling:

A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling® is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 200 countries including AMC in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 10 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship.