The Hardys are all over the place again these days.

Ahead of the upcoming TNA Slammiversary 2025 pay-per-view at UBS Arena in Long Island, New York on July 20, 2025, the legendary brother duo of Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy will be appearing at the Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New Hyde Park, NY. on June 26, as well as for a Pro Wrestling Master Class at Create a Pro Wrestling Academy in Hicksville, NY.

Featured below is the official press release that was sent out today with all of the details.

Pro Wrestling Legends The Hardys, Brothers Matt & Jeff Hardy, Visit New York June 24-26 To Preview Slammiversary At UBS Arena on July 20

World-famous pro wrestlers Jeff & Matt Hardy, collectively known as The Hardys, will be in New York City on Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday, June 24-26, for media interviews, promotions, appearances and more as TNA Wrestling heads to its biggest show of the year: Slammiversary, live on pay-per-view on Sunday, July 20, at UBS Arena, home of the New York Islanders of the National Hockey League.

Brothers Jeff & Matt Hardy have been wrestling professionally since 1993, holding countless championships over the decades. WWE named The Hardys one of the greatest tag teams in WWE history. Jeff and Matt are the only team to have held the WWE/World, WCW, TNA, ROH, Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Revolutionary and fearless, Jeff and Matt are known for their energetic, high-risk approach to pro wrestling.

They have been the TNA World Tag Team Champions three times for a combined 388 days, which is sixth-most in company history.

The Hardys are available for media interviews June 24-26 as TNA Wrestling builds toward Slammiversary on Sunday, July 20, originating from UBS Arena in Belmont Park.

Additionally, The Hardys will be in the community during their time in New York, with appearances that also are open for media coverage:

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24, 7pm

Pro Wrestling Master Class at Create a Pro Wrestling Academy in Hicksville, NY

THURSDAY, JUNE 26, 11am

Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New Hyde Park, NY

The Hardys will be joined in New York by KC Navarro, an electrifying tag team wrestler, one-half of the Fir$t Cla$$ faction.

JEFF HARDY

Jeff has long had a passion and participated in motocross, as well as artistic endeavors such as music and painting. Jeff made his TNA debut in 2004 in a match against A.J. Styles for the TNA X Division Championship. He has been the TNA World Champion three times for a combined 249 days.

MATT HARDY

Matt Hardy’s eccentric “Broken” gimmick made its debut in 2016 and has long been praised, winning multiple Best Gimmick awards. Matt made his TNA debut in 2011 in a match against Rob Van Dam. Matt is a two-time former TNA World Champion. He played baseball and football while growing up and attended Union Pines High School in North Carolina.

KC NAVARRO

The 25-year-old Navarro, a Miami native who now lives in New Jersey, made his pro wrestling debut as a sophomore in high school at age 15. He has been a champion for multiple independent wrestling promotions before signing with TNA. Navarro was bullied in school for being a fan of professional wrestling. He got into wrestling because his father was in the U.S. Army. “Wrestling made me feel like he was home,” he said. Navarro was an aide for children with special needs at Bright Beginnings Learning Center. He graduated from Metuchen High School in 2017 in Metuchen, New Jersey.

Tickets for Slammiversary in New York are now on-sale at Ticketmaster.com.

About TNA Wrestling:

A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling® is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 200 countries including AXS TV in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku SamsungTV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 10 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship.