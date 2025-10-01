The road to NXT ShoWDown continued on Tuesday night in “The Sunshine State.”

During this week’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, the card for what is now being called NXT ShoWDown began to take shape.

During the show, it was revealed that the original name of NXT InVasion was being changed to NXT ShoWDown.

Additionally, it was announced that Team NXT will feature Team Captain Ricky Saints and members Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans and Myles Borne taking on Team TNA with Team Captain Mike Santana and team members Frankie Kazarian, Moose and Leon Slater competing in a 4-on-4 Survivor Series-style match.

For the women, it was announced that Jacy Jane will be the Team NXT captain, with team members Jaida Parker, Sol Ruca and Lola Vice taking on Team TNA with captain Kelani Jordan and members The IInspiration and Mara Sadé.

NXT vs. TNA Showdown will also feature TNA World Tag-Team Champions The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) taking on NXT World Tag-Team Champions DarkState (Dion Lennox & Osiris Griffin( in a “Winner Take All” match, and that Ethan Page will defend his NXT North American Championship against Mustafa Ali.

