The lineup for the next TNA Wrestling special event continued to take shape on this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT.

During the TNA Victory Road 2024 “go-home” episode of TNA iMPACT on Thursday night, it was announced that The Hardys duo of Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy will do battle in tag-team action at Friday’s special event in San Antonio, TX. against the First Class duo of AJ Francis and KC Navarro.

Additionally, it was announced that KUSHIDA vs. Leon Slater, as well as Jake Something & Hammerstone vs. Steve Maclin & Eric Young will take place as the “Countdown To TNA Victory Road” pre-show matches leading into the main card on September 13.