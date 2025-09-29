– WWE legend and star of the new film “The Smashing Machine” on UFC and MMA legend Mark Kerr, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, is scheduled to appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

– As noted, an Alexa Bliss skin is available in the new Call Of Duty: Mobile game. In an update, the first gameplay video preview of Alexa Bliss in the popular franchise has surfaced, which you can view below.

Alexa Bliss in the ‘CALL OF DUTY: MOBILE’ game. pic.twitter.com/xtHIMd7Doz — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) September 29, 2025

– WWE shared a new video on their official WWE Vault YouTube channel on Monday that features an in-depth look back at some of the top WWE Superstars, such as Seth Rollins and CM Punk, during their respective pre-WWE days on the independent scene. The 82-plus minute video compilation is dubbed, “Superstars on the Indies,” and you can check it out via the YouTube player embedded below.

– The Hardys duo of Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy appeared on the latest Kai Cenat stream for an interview promoting their upcoming TNA World Tag-Team Championship showdown against Team 3D (The Dudley Boyz) at TNA Bound For Glory 2025 in October. Near the end of the appearance, The Hardys gave motivational speeches, which you can view via the video excerpt embedded below.