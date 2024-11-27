It’s talent-signing week in TNA Wrestling.

Following up Tuesday’s news where it was announced that Léi Yǐng Lee officially signs with TNA Wrestling, the company released the announcement below on Wednesday regarding The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) re-signing with the promotion.

From TNAWrestling.com:

TNA Wrestling Re-signs The Hardys

TNA Wrestling confirmed today that it has re-signed Jeff & Matt Hardy, aka, The Hardys – the reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions, as first reported by Sports Illustrated.

Brothers Jeff & Matt Hardy have been wrestling professionally since 1993, holding countless championships over the decades. In fact, WWE named The Hardys as one of the greatest tag teams in WWE history. Jeff and Matt are the only team to have held the WWE/World, WCW, TNA, ROH, Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Revolutionary and fearless, Jeff and Matt are known for their energetic, high-risk approach to pro wrestling. In 2003, Jeff & Matt co-wrote an autobiographical book of memoirs; their book was a New York Times best-seller.

The Hardys won their third TNA World Tag Team Championship in October, defeating previous champions The System (Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers) and ABC (Ace Austin and Chris Bey) at Bound for Glory in a Full Metal Mayhem match.

JEFF HARDY

Jeff has long had a passion and participated in motocross, as well as artistic endeavors such as music and painting. Jeff made his TNA debut in 2004 in a match against A.J. Styles for the TNA X Division Championship. He has been the TNA World Champion three times for a combined 249 days.

MATT HARDY

Matt Hardy’s eccentric “Broken” gimmick made its debut in 2016 and has long been praised, winning multiple Best Gimmick awards. Matt made his TNA debut in 2011 in a match against Rob Van Dam. Matt is a two-time former TNA World Champion. He played baseball and football while growing up and attended Union Pines High School in North Carolina.

TNA Wrestling presents Final Resolution on Friday, December 13 at Center Stage in Atlanta, airing live on the TNA+ app starting at 8 p.m. ET. Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

Then, on Saturday, December 14, the stars of TNA Wrestling, including Nic Nemeth, Jeff & Matt Hardy, Joe Hendry, Masha Slamovich, Jordynne Grace and former Atlanta Falcons player Moose, will be back in action at Center Stage – with all matches taped to air on future episodes of TNA’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT!, airing every Thursday night on AXS TV.

All the TNA stars will be Atlanta for two nights of action-packed pro wrestling. In addition to the aforementioned TNA stars, also scheduled to appear are Eric Young, Ash By Elegance, Mike Santana, Josh Alexander, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, Frankie Kazarian, Jake Something, Ace Austin, PCO and others.

For tickets to both TNA shows in Atlanta, including Final Resolution, go to: https://www.ticketmaster.com/tna-wrestling-tickets/artist/1008830.

# # #

