Tonight’s AEW St. Patrick’s Day Slam featured the in-ring debut of the Hardys following Jeff Hardy signing with the promotion one week ago. The legendary tag team took on Private Party, who had betrayed Matt Hardy thanks to guidance from Andrade El Idolo.

Despite a great effort from Private Party the seasoned vets gained the upper-hand and picked up their first victory together under the AEW umbrella. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

#TheHardys with their first win in #AEW on this historic night in San Antonio! Watch #AEWDynamite: #StPatricksDaySlam LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/C363XOx0Bg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 17, 2022

