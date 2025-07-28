And just like that, The Hardys are double champions.

Heading into TNA Slammiversary 2025 on July 20, the legendary brother duo of Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy were talking about finally retiring if they weren’t able to capture the TNA World Tag-Team Championships in the four-way ladder match at the show.

Not only did they win that, but a title defense against legendary career rivals Team 3D (The Dudley Boyz) at TNA’s biggest show of the year, TNA Bound For Glory 2025, was set just minutes after their victory.

If that wasn’t enough, on Sunday, The Hardys added a second set of world tag-team championships to their current collection.

A special presentation was held by TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva and 4th Rope President to officially announce The Hardys as the new 4th Rope World Tag-Team Champions.

“The Hardys believe in 4th Rope [and] this movement, Westside Gunn,” Matt Hardy wrote in a post on X reacting to the video. “Now that we’ve been given our own 4th Rope tag titles to carry, we’ll be REPPING 4TH ROPE EVERY TIME WE APPEAR! LFG!!!”

4th Rope is the promotion that blends hip-hop culture and pro wrestling, and features talent such as Real1 (Enzo Amore), Zilla Fatu and Josh Bishop, all of whom worked the TNA Slammiversary 2025 special event on 7/20 as well.

WE JUST MADE FUCKING HISTORY!!!! 4TH ROPE IS THE CULTURE!!!!! S/O TO @ThisIsTNA for NOW ALLOWING OUR TAG CHAMPS AS WELL “THE HARDYS” REPRESENT OUR BELTS TO THE RING!!!! THIS IS HUGE FOR THE WRESTLING COMMUNITY… 🤝🏽 WE ARE THE 4BIDDEN DOOR & WERE BRINGING A ENERGY NEVER WITNESSED… https://t.co/F2tDFsHMwt — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) July 27, 2025