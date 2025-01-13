Henry Lee sent along the following highlights and video archive of a new interview he conducted with TNA Tag-Team Champions The Hardys (Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy).

Jeff On WILLOW Returning: “ Yeah for sure it’s in the making. In Hillsborough there is a Willow mask with a new face plate that me and my daughter designed. She was using procreate I never really used procreate to design this new face plate. It is waiting for me to pick up and try on to see how I feel with the Willow energy. I’ve always considered Willow to be the god of my ImaGInation. That’s definitely on my bucket list. I feel like Willow will resurface & reemerge in 2025.”

Jeff On the AntiChrist Return: “ I would love to revisit that man. I mean that was huge. That was like my Hulk Hogan NWO moment. He did the big turn and NWO became a thing. And that was so exciting for me because I never really like dove into it and committed to it. And there are some cool moments that happened during that time. Definitely look forward to like revisiting some AntiChrist Professional Wrestling. This go-round in TNA.

Jeff on Vaping To The Ring: “ I saw something as healthy as a vape could be. When I saw this advertisement for this vape with no nicotine and nothing else in it. I thought oh my god that would be great for the AntiChrist. Instead of the cigarettes naturally because they are nasty.”

Jeff on Favorite Person To Work with in TNA/ Swanton off Cage: “ Yeah back in my last run with TNA working with Kurt Angle was huge for me. It’s the one and only time, probably the only time I’ll ever do a Swanton or hit a Swanton from the top of the cage.

Matt on Returning to TNA: “ It was really cool. It was a last minute surprise that we set up a day or two before I went out. And I dropped Moose at the end of the PPV Rebellion of 2024. I was tucked away in a room for an hour and a half. So no one can see me so we could be as low-key as possible. It was great to see everyone happy & excited. And to be featured in that light and in that way. It was great reaction from the crowd.”

Matt on Favorite Match in TNA: “ I would probably say my favorite match I think was very impactful for both of our careers. It was really good. Really good for the fact that it showed some dimension between Jeff & I as for as working other characters. And that’s the Final Deletion. That was something that was real special to me. Especially trying to tell stories in a new way on the Hardy Compound. Fighting outside & anything goes. Especially with the fact that TNA rolled the dice on us to do that. And it was risk. And the risk payed off.

Matt on Fans Seeing More of The Hardy Compound: “ I think that’s a strong possibility. The Hardy Compound is a pretty compelling character on TNA programming it always has been. From when we both started the Broken Universe. And I do think Jeff and I were going to win the titles being very faithful to the OG Hardy Boys. So I think you’re going to see a new and interesting version of The Hardy Boys in 2025.”

Matt on His Broken Hair Color Return: “ Never say never. Right now we are kinda doing a tribute to the OG Hardys. That’s kinda how we won the titles. And I think we’re gonna evolve and get into some new stuff that can hold the same type of entertainment. That the Broken Universe thinks is fun.”