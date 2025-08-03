The working relationship between WWE and TNA Wrestling continues.

At night two of WWE SummerSlam 2025, a six-team TLC match took place with the WWE Tag-Team Championships on-the-line, with the match taking place on the 25th anniversary of the first-ever TLC match in WWE at SummerSlam 2000.

Two of the teams involved in that memorable match, The Hardys duo of Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy, as well as The Dudley Boyz team of Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley, were then introduced to the live crowd of 55,000+ inside MetLife Stadium by WWE ring announcer Alicia Taylor.

While the two posed for the cameras and played to the crowd going wild for them in the background, the commentary team of Michael Cole and Wade Barrett plugged the upcoming match pitting The Hardys vs. The Dudley Boyz (Team 3D) for the TNA World Tag-Team Championships at the TNA Bound For Glory 2025 pay-per-view.

TNA Bound For Glory 2025 is scheduled to take place on October 12 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts.