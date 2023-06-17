AEW has announced the first matchup for the June 21st edition of AEW Dynamite.

The Hardy Boyz (Matt & Jeff) will be clashing with The Gunns (Austin & Colten) in tag team action. The bout was made official on this evening’s AEW Rampage when the Hardys responded to the Gunn’s challenge from this past Wednesday’s Dynamite.

As noted earlier today NJPW will also be broadcasting this episode of AEW Dynamite on NJPW World as it is the last show before the June 25th Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view.