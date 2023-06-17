AEW has announced the first matchup for the June 21st edition of AEW Dynamite.
The Hardy Boyz (Matt & Jeff) will be clashing with The Gunns (Austin & Colten) in tag team action. The bout was made official on this evening’s AEW Rampage when the Hardys responded to the Gunn’s challenge from this past Wednesday’s Dynamite.
“25 years ago, we beat your Daddy’s Ass. THIS WEDNESDAY on Dynamite, we’re beating your two asses!”#TheHardys will face #The GUNNS on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite THIS WEDNESDAY at 8/7c LIVE from Chicago, on TBS!@MATTHARDYBRAND | @JEFFHARDYBRAND | @OfficialEGO | @isiahkassidy pic.twitter.com/mLHWk6GO18
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 17, 2023
As noted earlier today NJPW will also be broadcasting this episode of AEW Dynamite on NJPW World as it is the last show before the June 25th Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view.