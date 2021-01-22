During an appearance on WINCLY, The Headbangers spoke on feeling like Vince McMahon wasn’t 100% on board with their gimmick. Here’s what they had to say:

I don’t know if he fully understood it at first because, at first, he tried changing us a couple of times, but it didn’t work. I think we got over a lot more than anyone expected because like Glenn just said, we’re the only ones who got signed to a full-time deal. I don’t think anyone expected us to take off like we did except for maybe Cornette because the bigger we got, the more they still tried to bury us, the more we were still getting over.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: WINCLY.