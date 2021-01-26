Pro-wrestling star Charles Warrington from the legendary Headbangers tag team recently appeared on the Wrestling Inc. Daily to discuss a number of topics, including how he wants to do a run in the NWA and how AEW could be a potential landing place. Hear what he had to say below.

I want to do as little as possible. We’re doing it [wrestling] as much as we want to do it. If someone calls us, and if we’re available, and the pay is satisfactory, we go. I’d love to go do a run in NWA, something like that would be fun for a little bit. It is what it is now. As for AEW, if the opportunity was good for us, sure. Never say never