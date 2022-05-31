Andrew Thompson from Post Wrestling recently conducted an interview with NWA women’s tag champions The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle), who discuss their departure from the promotion back in 2020, and their eventual return for their current run as tag champs, which is nearing the one-year mark. Highlights from the interview are below.

On being NWA Women’s Tag Team Champions for almost a full year:

MARTI BELLE: Oh, it definitely is super, super special [almost reaching one full year as NWA Women’s Tag Team Champions]. When we formed this team, we didn’t know what our plans were. We kind of — we knew we wanted to work together and we knew we wanted to travel the world together. We just didn’t know how we were gonna do it, we just knew we were going to. So to be holding these titles, you know, coming up close to a full year and successfully defending them as many times as we have, we’ve been fighting champions who’ve been defending them as often as possible. I dare say that we might be the ones who defend the NWA Titles in general the most so it has been pretty incredible and just an amazing experience to be able to do it with Allysin. ALLYSIN KAY: Yeah, I feel — it’s so crazy to me that it has been almost a year because I swear EmPowerrr feels like it was three months ago. But then I remember three months ago, we were in Europe, so it’s all going so fast but I think that is because we’re actively defending them all over the world, literally. We just defended them in England. For the very first time, those titles were ever defended in Europe and that was a very exciting thing to do and so, I mean, we’re gonna have to have a special one-year anniversary in August.

Discuss their NWA departures in 2020, and returning to the organization for a tag title run: