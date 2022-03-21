NWA Women’s Tag Team Champions The Hex (Allysin Kay and Marti Belle) put the titles on the line against Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy and Kenzie Paige) at Sunday’s Crockett Cup Night 2 event from Nashville, TN at the Nashville Fairgrounds on FITE TV.

The Hex went over with their finisher to extend their reign of over 200 days as champions.