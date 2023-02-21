The Hex (Marti Belle & Allysin Kay) open up about their return to IMPACT.

The duo recently appeared on the Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz for a conversation about this very topic, where they express their interest in the Knockouts Tag Team Titles, which they will challenge for at the upcoming No Surrender special. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Allysin Kay says The Hex has many goals, and winning the Knockouts tag titles is one of them:

Of course. We have many goals, and we’re not gonna stop with the Knockouts Tag Titles, but yes, that is where we’re going to start [at No Surrender]. I think you can probably imagine what some of our goals are. The Hex Express has left the station, and we’re not stopping anytime soon.

Marti Belle on the positive IMPACT locker room:

We like a lot of people. It’s a great locker room. We’re really happy to be coming back in such a great locker room. But just because we like somebody doesn’t mean that we’re not gonna go after their titles or anything. Everybody knows how much I love Mickie James, but that does not mean that Mickie’s Knockouts Title is safe.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)