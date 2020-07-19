The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff Pre-show Video, WWE Legends Appear

Below is the Kickoff pre-show video for tonight’s “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” pay-per-view, featuring hosts Scott Stanford and Peter Rosenberg.

Tonight’s Kickoff will also feature Kevin Owens vs. Murphy in singles action. There are also appearances by Renee Young, WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T, Kayla Braxton, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day with WWE Producer & Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley, and others.

