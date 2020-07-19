The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff Pre-show Video, WWE Legends Appear

Below is the Kickoff pre-show video for tonight’s “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” pay-per-view, featuring hosts Scott Stanford and Peter Rosenberg.
Tonight’s Kickoff will also feature Kevin Owens vs. Murphy in singles action. There are also appearances by Renee Young, WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T, Kayla Braxton, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day with WWE Producer & Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley, and others.
Click here for our live PPV coverage.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- New World Champion Crowned At IMPACT Slammiversary, Good Brothers Debut, EC3 Tease
- WWE “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” Results 7/19/2020
- Gallows, Anderson, Sabin, Shelley, EC3, EY, and Heath Among Free Agent Arrivals at Slammiversary 2020
- Eric Young Returns To IMPACT At Tonight’s Slammiversary
- Bret Hart Reveals Vince McMahon Never Paid Stu Hart For Stampede Wrestling, Says He Owed $750,000
- Lio Rush and AEW’s Big Swole Show Support For Naomi After Last Night’s WWE SmackDown
- Kevin Owens Reportedly Approached Vince McMahon Regarding The Lack Of Medical Masks At The Performance Center
- Bully Ray Talks Infamous Jeff Hardy and Sting TNA Match, Says TNA Made Hardy Apologize When He Returned To The Company
- EC3 On Whether He Regrets Signing With WWE, Says He Wishes He Could Have Faced Orton Or Cena, Creative Ideas Pitched and more
- New World Champion Crowned At IMPACT Slammiversary, Good Brothers Debut, EC3 Tease
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?