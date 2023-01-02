Nine matches have been announced for the first AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode of 2023.

Tonight’s Elevation will feature The House of Black in trios and singles action, plus matches with ROH Women’s World Champion Athena, The Dark Order, Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett, and others.

These Elevation matches were taped last Wednesday from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, CO. Spoilers can be found at this link. Below is the full line-up for tonight:

* Hikaru Shida vs. Tyra Russamee

* Julia Hart vs. Leva Bates

* Marina Shafir vs. Lilith Grimm

* ROH Women’s World Champion Athena vs. Gypsy Mac

* Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy vs. Atiba and Manny Lemons

* Josh Woods and Tony Nese vs. Paul Titan and Hunter Grey

* Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett vs. Ryzin and Justin Andrews

* Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno and John Silver vs. Luther, Serpentico and Ryan Nemeth

* Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews and Brody King vs. Hagane Shinno, Rosario Grillo and Dean Alexander

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

