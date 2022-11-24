The House of Black has officially returned to AEW as a four-person stable – Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, Brody King, and Julia Hart.

Tonight’s post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite saw AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy retain his title over Jake Hager. After the match, Cassidy was tended to by Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero, but QT Marshall and The Factory (Cole Karter, Nick Comoroto, Lee Johnsons, Aaron Solo) came out to the ramp for a promo. Marshall began to issue a challenge to Cassidy, but the lights went out and the music hit, then Hart appeared on the ramp.

Hart then introduced Black, King, and Matthews, who proceeded to destroy The Best Friends, Cassidy, and Romero while The Factory watched and celebrated from the apron, applauding the returning Superstars. The House of Black continued the attack, taking out The Factory and the babyfaces on the floor. Fans gave them a huge ovation and a “welcome back!” chant, as seen in the video below.

Security and others ran down to try and restore order, but they were also laid out on the ramp by The House of Black. The assault included Matthews sending one of the security guards to King for Dante’s Inferno on the stage.

Malakai then stood tall and asked everyone to rise. The lights went out to end the segment as fans responded with a big pop for the dark faction.

The House of Black fueled the rumor mill back on October 28 when all members posted a series of vignettes on their own personal social media pages. AEW then began airing teaser vignettes on Rampage and Dynamite. Black had not been seen since the group came up short against Sting, Darby Allin and Miro at AEW All Out on September 4. There was a post-match send-off with Black waving goodbye to the crowd, then hugging his stablemates at ringside off-camera. Black then took some time away from the business, and it was believed by some that he may be gone for a while. It was reported at one point that Black requested his release from AEW, and then it was said that a conditional release was granted, but Black confirmed that he was still with AEW, and would be returning in the near future after going on a hiatus. King and Matthews worked two tag team bouts since All Out – they defeated Kubes and Isaiah Prince on the September 12 edition of Elevation, then they lost a No DQ match to Sting and Allin on the September 23 Grand Slam edition of Rampage. Hart has worked one match since All Out – a win over Tiara James on the same September 12 Elevation.

There’s no word yet on when The House of Black will return to in-ring action, but we will keep you updated.

Below are a few shots of tonight’s return angle from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL:

#AndStill! #AEW All-Atlantic Champion @orangecassidy overcoming the odds to retain the title tonight on #AEWDynamite Thanksgiving Eve LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/mtwtDr3qlE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.