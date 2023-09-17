A new title match has been announced for AEW Rampage Grand Slam.

The Hung Bucks (Adam Page, Young Bucks) will challenge the Mogul Embassy (Gates of Agony, Brian Cage) for the ROH World Six Man Tag Titles at the September 22nd event, which takes place from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR RAMPAGE GRAND SLAM:

ROH World Six Man Tag Team Championship Match:

Hung Bucks (Adam Page & Young Bucks) vs. Mogul Embassy (Gates of Agony & Brian Cage)

Sting & Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage & Luchasaurus