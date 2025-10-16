The Hurt Syndicate suffered a first on Wednesday night.

The former AEW World Tag-Team Champion duo of Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin lost their first tag-team match via pinfall since joining All Elite Wrestling on the October 15 episode of AEW Dynamite.

During the show, which was a special three-hour AEW WrestleDream “go-home” combined installment of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision from the Cody Dahmer Arena in Kansas City, Missouri, The Hurt Syndicate squared off against The Gates of Agony duo of Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona in the first match of the evening.

After a long, hard-fought battle, it was Kaun and Loa who managed to get their hands raised in the end, defeating Lashley and Benjamin in a bout that saw both Ricochet and MVP get involved on their respective team’s behalf.

The Hurt Syndicate obviously lost in AEW, as they dropped the AEW World Tag-Team Championships to Brodido duo Brody King and Bandido in the past, however that was in a three-team battle.

Featured below is a recap of The Hurt Syndicate vs. The Gates of Agony match from the 10/15 AEW show in Kansas City.

The Gates Of Agony vs. The Hurt Syndicate Inside the arena, the familiar sounds of The Gates of Agony’s theme hits and out they come with their fellow member of The Demand, Ricochet, for the first match of the evening. The duo of Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona settle inside the squared circle and their music dies down. The best theme in AEW today plays next, as The Hurt Syndicate duo of Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin emerge, accompanied by MVP. The two make their way to the ring. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this opening tag-team tilt. Benjamin and Kaun kick things off for their respective teams at the onset. Shelton sends Bishop to the corner. Kaun turns it around but Benjamin stands up to him. Exchange of holds leads to Kaun hitting the ropes, where Shelton catches him with a kick and a suplex. We see a tag to Bobby Lashley for some double-team action. Stalling suplex from Lashley takes Bishop to the mat hard. Kaun starts to turn things around as Liona gets a blind tag, but Lashley sends him off the apron before going after Bishop. Ricochet distracts the ref while Kaun hits a low blow, and Liona follows up by dropping Lashley to the floor. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the match continues. When the show returns, we see Liona in control of things. He brings Lashley up to his feet in the ring. Lashley sends him into the corner, taking a boot from Toa before hoisting him up and over. Both men head to their corners as we get Bishop and Shelton tagging in. Benjamin sends Bishop to the corner as Ricochet tries to intervene. Ricochet ends up taking a kick from Shelton for his troubles. Kaun takes him down but only gets a two count, and Shelton fights back to counter a suplex into a DDT. Liona is back in the ring, landing a headbutt before Lashley comes in for an assist. The fight leaves the ring as Lashley takes out Toa, and back in the ring we see Ricochet land a Spirit Gun on Benjamin before sliding out, only to be laid out by MVP as we see Bishop get the pin on Shelton for the win. This marks the first pinfall loss for the Hurt Syndicate in tag team action since they debuted in AEW. Winners: The Gates of Agony

SAMOAN DROP ON THE OUTSIDE! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/FEOsfOCHmz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 16, 2025