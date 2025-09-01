Prior to this week’s episode of AEW Collision, two matches were taped for an upcoming episode of ROH TV on HonorClub.

According to a fan in attendance, the woman who helped Tony Nese & Ari Daivari in their match was Stori Denali. She played Volleyball at Ohio State University from 2018-2022.

Unrelated AEW news: I attended AEW Collision at ECW Arena. I did watch the 2 ROH matches that were taped before Collision. The woman who helped Tony Nese & Ari Daivari in their match was Stori Denali. She played Volleyball at Ohio State University from 2018-2022.#AEW #ROH pic.twitter.com/DKpzqmHGRI — The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) August 31, 2025

MJF praised Logan Paul’s Buckshot Lariat after WWE Clash in Paris, claiming it outshined Hangman Page’s version.

Paul showcased the move during his match against John Cena at Sunday’s pay-per-view event, and MJF took to Twitter to jab at his rival, declaring Paul’s execution superior. He wrote,

“Wayyyyyyyyy better than the crooked cowboys.”

Paul’s use of the move was not enough for him to pick up the win at the PPV, with John Cena leaving victorious.