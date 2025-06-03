On Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, a female doctor made a brief appearance during a backstage segment between Sami Zayn and Karrion Kross — and it didn’t take long for fans online to start buzzing.

The role of the doctor was played by independent wrestler Alejandra Quintanilla, also known as La Leona. Quintanilla confirmed the cameo herself via social media.

2025 has been a breakout year for her, with in-ring appearances for CMLL and MLW already under her belt. Previously, Quintanilla competed in Ring of Honor and AEW, primarily in enhancement matches.

Wow!!!! Made history last night!!! FIRST EVER Female Salvadoran Wrestler to appear on @WWE 🇸🇻🇸🇻🇸🇻🇸🇻🇸🇻🇸🇻 https://t.co/jT7UUcNxCC — La Leona (@Ale_TheLion) June 3, 2025

The next episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network airs tonight and will feature the highly anticipated official NXT in-ring debut of Olympic Gold Medalist Tyra Mae Steele.

Steele, who earned her place on the NXT roster by winning season one of WWE LFG, first stepped into a WWE ring in 2024. Most recently, she competed at an NXT live event on May 30th.

Her WWE LFG co-winner, Jasper Troy, was in action on the May 27th episode of NXT, where he picked up a victory over Dante Chen.

Logan Paul recently addressed the idea of facing Bad Bunny in a WWE ring — a fan-fueled dream match that’s been circulating for years. Back in January, Paul himself added fuel to the fire by calling out the global music icon in an Instagram story.

Though Bad Bunny hasn’t publicly responded, Paul reignited the conversation on a recent episode of his “Impaulsive” podcast, reacting to co-host Mike Majlak’s interest in the matchup. He said,

“You’re asking me? Come on, bro. Stop. Bad Bunny is a global music superstar. I’m a WWE superstar. Stop, Mike.”

While Paul acknowledged Bunny’s in-ring talent, particularly his memorable entrance at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico, he emphasized that wrestling is now his primary career. He said,

“Yes, his entrance in Puerto Rico was one of the greatest in WWE history. He can wrestle — that guy can wrestle. But come on, this is my full-time job, bro. I wrestle wrestlers. That’s it. I wrestle wrestlers.”

When Majlak pointed out that Bunny trains with legitimate wrestling names like The Brian Kendrick and Adam Pearce, Paul softened a bit. He said,

“Okay. Triple H, make it happen.”