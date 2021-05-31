Pro-wrestling stars Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee (fka the IIconics) recently joined Busted Open Radio to discuss their release from WWE a few weeks ago, something that still has the former women’s tag team champions in shock.

During the interview the two would be asked about their potential future in the pro-wrestling industry, with Lee revealing that the dynamic duo plans on sticking together when fielding offers.

We definitely want to stay together and move forward together because we’re most comfortable together and can off each other so easily. We don’t even have to talk about what we’re doing, it just comes naturally to us because have so much history together. Off Our Chops, we were so excited because we’ve been wanting to do a podcast. That was the first thing when we found out we were ‘getting the sack.

McKay would later add that she and Lee love tag-team wrestling, and they still have a goal to build it up in whichever women’s division they end up in.

We definitely want to stay together. We’d love to work for another company and we feel we can help a tag team division at whatever company we choose to go with. We still love tag team wrestling and that was our goal all along, to really build tag team wrestling.

Lee would go on to say that she feels that her and McKay would add depth to either AEW or IMPACT.

It’s tough. For example, AEW, I feel we could help their women’s division, they don’t necessarily have a women’s tag division. We have TV experience and we could help build that up. With IMPACT, they have a women’s tag division and a well-established Knockouts division that we could easily slip into. I feel we have a lot to offer both of them.

McKay agrees, confirming that AEW or IMPACT is what they have their eyes on.

It’s tough to figure out where you think you’d be the best fit because we are wrestlers, but we’re heavy personality and character, and we love that. It’s just blending the two, like we always have, and figuring out which company we’d be better with; AEW or IMPACT.

