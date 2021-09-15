Former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IInspiration (fka The IIconics) have made their “huge announcement” that was previously teaed on Twitter.

It was announced today that Cassie Lee (fka Peyton Royce) and Jessica McKay (fka Billie Kay) have recorded a song with pop singer Harley Cameron.

The name of the song is “The IInspiration” and it is available now for pre-saving at the link below. The song will be released on Wednesday, October 20.

Cameron is married to WWE NXT Superstar Xyon Quinn (Daniel Vidot) and works as a ring girl for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships. Earlier this year she announced a music group with her best friends, Shotzi Blackheart and Scarlett Bordeaux, but it remains to be seen if they are still working on that project.

McKay tweeted on the release and wrote, “‘The IInspiration’ by Harley Cameron feat. Jessie McKay & Cassie Lee is available for Pre-Save!! [musical notes emoji] We worked with such an incredibly talented team on this song [folded hands emoji] Can’t wait for you guys to hear it!! [star-struck emoji]”

The IInspiration are expected to announce dates on their post-WWE tour soon. They have been free agents since July. You can see their tweets on the new music release below:

‘The IInspiration’ by Harley Cameron feat. Jessie McKay & Cassie Lee is available for Pre-Save!! 🎶 Click the link below to pre save now! We worked with such an incredibly talented team on this song 🙏

Can’t wait for you guys to hear it!! 🤩https://t.co/mXJdahqhms — Jessica McKay (@JessicaMcKay) September 15, 2021

‘The IInspiration’ by Harley Cameron feat. Jessie McKay & Cassie Lee is available for Pre-Save!! 🎶 Link in bio!! 💕⭐️https://t.co/rvARpQ2lJ0 pic.twitter.com/rcBYkVK5kL — Cassie Lee (@CassieLee) September 15, 2021

Tomorrow morning… at 9am EST… @jessicamckay & myself will be making a HUGE announcement!!! ✨ And that’s all we have to say in the matter… for now 😉 💋 pic.twitter.com/tQ3itmiL85 — Cassie Lee (@CassieLee) September 15, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.