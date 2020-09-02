As noted, The IIconics were forced to disband after losing to Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott on this week’s WWE RAW episode. Per the stipulation, Morgan and Riott earned a title shot from WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax with the win.

There’s still no word yet on what WWE has planned for Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, but it’s speculated that Royce may be due for a singles push as WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is high up on her.

Royce and Kay took to Instagram last night and issued statements on the split. You can see their full posts below:

Royce:

“24 hours removed from this moment & it’s been a rough day. I’m emotionally exhausted, I’m so sad but I realize there is a silver lining. I believe everything happens as it is supposed to. @billiekaywwe & I have been the eyes in the back of each other’s heads for 5+ years. It’s time for us to make some growth as individuals. I know we can do this, it just sucks I won’t have her by my side through all of it. Thank you for bringing me so much happiness, adventure & fun. You are one in a million & you’re so incredibly talented. The whole world knows it! #IICONICS4LYF #MadDawgs [broken heart emoji]”

Kay:

“Last night was one of the most emotional nights of my life. Realizing that The IIconics are no more was devastating & heartbreaking. @peytonroycewwe you have been my rock, my strength, my heart & inspired me for the past 5+ years. Having that being taken away is extremely scary… but that’s life. We have to evolve, we have to learn, we have to keep going. I’m so proud of us & excited for what the future holds for us. Even though you won’t be able to see me, I will always be in your corner cheering you on. You’ll always be my high school sweetheart, my life partner, my iconic duo, my icon [heart emoji]”

