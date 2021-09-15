The tag team formerly known as The IIconics are teasing a major announcement to be made at 9am ET.

Former WWE Superstars Cassie Lee (fka Peyton Royce) and Jessica McKay (fka Billie Kay) recently announced that they will be known as The IInspiration on the indies. They also revealed in late August that The IInspiration tour would be revealed soon. They have since announced a few minor signing appearances.

In an update, Lee took to Twitter on Tuesday night and said a huge announcement will be made on Wednesday morning of this week.

“Tomorrow morning… at 9am EST… @jessicamckay & myself will be making a HUGE announcement!!! [sparkle emoji] And that’s all we have to say in the matter… for now [wink emoji] [kiss emoji],” she wrote.

It’s been rumored that AEW and Impact Wrestling might have interest in the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, but nothing is official. Lee and McKay continue to run their “Off Her Chops” comedy/variety podcast and are set to return to the ring in the near future.

McKay and Lee were both signed by WWE in April 2015, and then released on April 15 of this year, along with other COVID-19 budget cuts. They have been free agents since their 90-day non-compete clauses expired on July 14.

Stay tuned for more on The IInspiration. You can see Lee’s full tweet with photo below:

Tomorrow morning… at 9am EST… @jessicamckay & myself will be making a HUGE announcement!!! ✨ And that’s all we have to say in the matter… for now 😉 💋 pic.twitter.com/tQ3itmiL85 — Cassie Lee (@CassieLee) September 15, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.