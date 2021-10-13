The IInspiration’s Cassie Lee (fka Peyton Royce) and Jessica McKay (fka Billie McKay) are set to receive a title shot in their Impact Wrestling debuts.

Impact previously announced that the tag team formerly known as The IIconics would be making their debuts at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view later this month. Now it’s been announced that The IInspiration will be challenging The Decay’s Rosemary and Havok for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles at Bound For Glory.

The 2021 Impact Bound For Glory pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, October 23 from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas. The one-hour Countdown To Glory pre-show will begin at 9:30pm ET, and the main card will begin at 10:30pm ET. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Josh Alexander vs. Christian Cage (c)

Impact Knockouts Title Match

Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

FinJuice or The Bullet Club vs. The Good Brothers (c)

Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles Match

The IInspiration’s Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay vs. The Decay’s Rosemary and Havok (c)

Triple Threat Tournament Finals for the Vacant Impact X Division Title

Trey Miguel vs. Steve Maclin vs. El Phantasmo or Rohit Raju or Willie Mack

20-Man Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match

Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann vs. Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. W. Morrissey vs. 15 wrestlers TBA

Winner receives a trophy and a contract for a title match of their choosing within one year.

Countdown To Glory Pre-show: Six-Way Tournament Finals for the Inaugural Impact Digital Media Title

John Skyler vs. Crazzy Steve vs. Fallah Bahh vs. Jordynne Grace or Johnny Swinger vs. 2 wrestlers TBD

