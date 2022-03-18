IMPACT stars Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay, better known as the IInspiration, recently appeared on Vickie Guerrero’s Excuse Me podcast, where the former Knockout tag team champions discussed their run with the company and how it has reignited their love for the industry. Highlights from the interview are below.

Cassie Lee says signing with IMPACT has reignited her love for pro-wrestling:

“It’s been amazing. It’s like reignited my love for the industry, which I’m so thankful for because when we got let go, I felt like I was stripped of that. Just because of how hard it [mentally] can get at WWE. So, I’m actually very thankful to IMPACT cause I didn’t wanna leave the industry and feel bitter towards it you know, and be upset. So I’m really glad and thankful for the position so I can look back at my time in the industry and be fond of it [instead of] being bitter about it.”

Jessica McKay adds that it feels like a team effort in IMPACT rather than being told what to do:

“It’s great because it feels like a team effort, instead of being told what we’re doing. It’s a suggestion [that brings us] all together to put out the best product we can. Nobody knows The IInspiration like Cass and I do. We know who we are, inside and outside that ring to the core.”

