The IInspiration have officially arrived in All Elite Wrestling.

The duo of Jess McKay and Cassie Lee made their AEW debut over the weekend, appearing at Sunday’s AEW House Rules live event in Brisbane, Australia.

The former WWE tag team previously known as The IIconics competed in a short tag bout, picking up a victory over Aysha and Frankie P.

The appearance marked their first outing since recently parting ways with TNA Wrestling.

After the match, McKay and Lee grabbed the microphone and addressed the hometown crowd, proudly declaring themselves “All Elite.”

They didn’t stop there.

The duo then issued an open challenge to any team in the back willing to step up.

That challenge was quickly answered.

The Brawling Birds, consisting of Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor, made their way to the ring. However, before things could escalate any further, The IInspiration exited the ring area, leaving the confrontation unresolved.

The Brawling Birds are scheduled to make their official tag team debut on AEW Dynamite next week.

And just like that, the AEW women’s tag scene got a little more interesting.

For those interested, you can check out complete AEW House Rules Results 2/15/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.