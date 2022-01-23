WWE is one week away from their annual Royal Rumble event, which takes place this year from The Dome in St. Louis Missouri. The women’s matchup is already going to feature an appearance from current IMPACT Knockouts champion Mickie James, but a new report has revealed that James wasn’t the only IMPACT star that WWE attempted to bring in.

According to Fightful Select, the IInspiration (fka as the IIconics) were given an offer by WWE to appear in the Rumble, but the current Knockout tag champions turned WWE down as they felt it wasn’t the right time for their return, even for a simple one-off appearance. They debuted for IMPACT in October at Bound For Glory.

Stay tuned.