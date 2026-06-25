Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee are set to reunite as The IInspiration during AEW Forbidden Door weekend.

McKay revealed on social media that she and Lee will be serving as hosts for the live fan chat on PPV.com during Sunday’s pay-per-view event, marking another appearance together for the popular duo.

“The IInspiration are going to be your chat hosts on PPV.com this Sunday for AEW Forbidden Door,” posted McKay.

The announcement brings the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions and IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Tag Team Champions back together in an official capacity as fans prepare for one of AEW’s biggest crossover events of the year.

AEW Forbidden Door is scheduled to take place on June 28 from the SAP Center in San Jose, with AEW and NJPW talent set to share the card for the annual inter-promotional showcase.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this weekend for live AEW Forbidden Door 2026 Results coverage.