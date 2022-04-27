Pro-wrestling stars Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee, better known as the IInspiration and formerly known as the IIconics in WWE, have announced on Twitter that they are stepping away from the sport in pursuit of something different. The joint statement includes comments from IMPACT Wrestling Executive VP Scott D’Amore, who wished the IIconics well on their new adventures.

Their statement reads, “Former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The ‘Inspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) confirmed today that they will be indefinitely stepping away from in-ring action.

“The Inspiration have been a great part of IMPACT’s Knockouts roster and wonderful to work with,” said IMPACT Executive Vice-President Scott D’Amore. “Cassie and Jessie are incredibly talented performers. Everyone at IMPACT wishes them every success in the future.”

The IInspiration issued a joint statement: “We first want to thank Scott D’Amore and the entire IMPACT family. “We have had such an amazing experience, working with the incredible IMPACT staff and roster. We will cherish these IMPACT memories forever. We are excited to start a new chapter in our lives and explore other opportunities that may come our way.”

The IInspiration remain the only team in history to have won the WWE tag team titles and the IMPACT Knockout tag team titles. Check it out below.