As noted in recent reports, TNA Wrestling had internally hyped the return of two former champions without initially revealing their identities. At Against All Odds, the mystery was solved with the surprise comeback of Cassie Lee and Jess McKay—collectively known as The IInspiration. WWE fans will remember them as The IIconics, the duo of Peyton Royce and Billie Kay.

According to sources, the deal to bring them back was finalized in recent weeks, and both Lee and McKay are now officially under contract. We’re told the agreements are short-term, believed to be under a year, with an option for extension if all parties are satisfied.

Insiders within TNA indicated that the company’s recent leadership changes played a role in the duo’s decision to return. TNA had also been actively seeking to bolster its Knockouts tag team division, making the timing of The IInspiration’s comeback a strategic fit.

