IMPACT Wrestling announced on Twitter that the IInspiration will defend the Knockouts tag team title against the Influence at the March 5th Sacrifice special, which will air on the promotion’s streaming app, Impact-plus.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR SACRIFICE:

-Jay White versus Alex Shelley

-The IInspiration versus The Influence for the Knockouts tag team titles