Knockouts Tag Team Champions The Influence (Madison Rayne & Tenille Dashwood) put their titles on the line against The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay) at Impact Wrestling’s Rebellion pay-per-view event on Saturday night from Poughkeepsie, NY’s Mid-Hudson Civic Center that aired on Impact Plus and FITE TV.

Rayne and Dashwood retained the titles on the pre-show.