The Inner Circle will not be breaking up.
The group, led by former world champion Chris Jericho, defeated the Pinnacle in the second-ever Stadium Stampede matchup to conclude this evening’s Double or Nothing pay per view.
The bout featured some surprise cameos, including Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer, and lucha-libre legend Konnan. Sammy Guevara, who was the Inner Circle who took the pin last year, scored the winning pin after nailing Shawn Spears with a 630.
