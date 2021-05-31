The Inner Circle will not be breaking up.

The group, led by former world champion Chris Jericho, defeated the Pinnacle in the second-ever Stadium Stampede matchup to conclude this evening’s Double or Nothing pay per view.

The bout featured some surprise cameos, including Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer, and lucha-libre legend Konnan. Sammy Guevara, who was the Inner Circle who took the pin last year, scored the winning pin after nailing Shawn Spears with a 630.